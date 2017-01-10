Vance Joseph to interview with Denver Broncos on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Will he come away with the job?

Vance Joseph, the third and presumably final candidate for the Denver Broncos’ head coaching vacancy, will interview with the team on Tuesday.

#Dolphins DC Vance Joseph has 3 requests & 1 interview scheduled: #Broncos on Tues. If it goes well, will the others need to be scheduled? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017

Dolphins DC Vance Joseph is scheduled for an HC interview Tuesday with the Denver Broncos, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017

If Vance Joseph gets a HC job, it will be like when Packers hired Mike McCarthy after coaching the No. 32 scoring O. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) January 8, 2017

There’s no question the value on Joseph isn’t at an all-time high after the Dolphins’ defensive debacle against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, but he shouldn’t be entirely judged in his candidacy by that one game. The Dolphins, more at full strength earlier in the season, beat the Steelers by a score of 30-15.

Rumors are swirling that Joseph, if hired, would try and bring in Mike McCoy to be the team’s offensive coordinator, a position he held for a few years dating back to before John Fox was even hired as this team’s head coach. McCoy was hired to coach the San Diego Chargers in 2013 and was fired at the end of this season.

Joseph is considered to be one of the best ‘leaders of men’ among the head coaching candidates available. He has ties to the Denver Broncos’ front office from his playing days at Colorado, and while he’s been a defensive coach in the NFL, he’s got knowledge of every area of the game thanks to his background as a quarterback.

Broncos fans are having a tough time grasping how Joseph is the team’s top candidate after the very sub-par year we just saw from Miami’s defense, but he’s not being hired to coach a defense, he’s being hired to coach and manage an entire team of players and coaches.

The Broncos interviewed Joseph for their head coaching vacancy in 2015 before hiring Gary Kubiak, so they have some prior knowledge of him.

Rumor has it, the original ‘frontrunner’ rumors have been overblown. There have been plenty of prominent voices in football media that have said Joseph is the man to beat for Denver’s coaching job, but others have refuted it, saying it’s much more of an open situation than some are leading on.

Personally, I would prefer if the Broncos hadn’t made this decision before the end of Gary Kubiak’s press conference. They were reportedly blown away by Kyle Shanahan’s interview, and Dave Toub was also an impressive candidate.

We should have some significant clarity on Denver’s head coaching search today.

