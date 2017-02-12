Vancouver Canucks F Alex Burrows has Another 2 Point Night

Alex Burrows helped the Vancouver Canucks to another win tonight, scoring two points and getting under the skin of Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner.

The Vancouver Canucks left points on the table yesterday in Boston.

Despite getting six points from their brand new Alexandre Burrows–Bo Horvat–Jannik Hansen line, Vancouver surrendered a late third period goal to the Bruins.

The team needed a bounce back effort tonight, against the Buffalo Sabres. Once again, Burrows and co. were equal to the task. Alex Burrows is the Canucks Player of the Game:

Alexandre Burrows RW, Vancouver Canucks 14 TOI – 13:45, 1 G, 1 A, 3 SOG.

Burrows got into the action early. With his team trailing by a goal, number 14 took several swipes at a loose puck in front. Robin Lehner took exception and began mixing it up with Burrows once the play left the Buffalo zone. After the referee separated the two, Justin Falk came barrelling in to knock the Canucks player down:

That’s a penalty each for Lehner, Burrows and Falk. Vancouver went to the power play, and Bo Horvat converted to tie the game.

In the second period, with the scored tied at two, Burrows scored a goal of his own from a Troy Stecher pass:

That is his ninth goal, which matches his total from all of last season.

Lehner’s mood did not improve after Burrows scored.

Burrows, on the other hand, seemed quite happy about the way things turned out:

Burrows added another assist on Michael Chaput‘s second goal of the night. That makes four points in the last two games for the 35-year-old. Harassing enemy goaltenders, drawing penalties, scoring goals — just another day at the office for Alex Burrows!

His current hot streak is fuelling speculation that he could be traded at the deadline. Burrows in on the last year of his contract.

For now, he remains with the Vancouver Canucks, and is currently a key part of the offense. If Burrows keeps up his stellar play, his current team may stay in the playoff race right to the end.

