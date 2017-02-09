Vancouver Canucks F Daniel Sedin Bumps Slump vs. Jackets

Vancouver Canucks forward 1Daniel Sedin went four weeks without scoring a goal, but he finally found the back of the goal against the Blue Jackets.

When the Vancouver Canucks went on their post-Christmas run, they did so without any production from Daniel Sedin.

The 36-year-old had just six points since the holiday break ended. He last scored a goal on Jan. 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers — 28 days and 10 games ago.

His streak of futility came to an end tonight. He scored the game winner and set up a power play beauty. Daniel Sedin is the Canucks Player of the Game:

Daniel Sedin LW, Vancouver Canucks 22 TOI – 15:59, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P, 3 SOG,

Sven Baertschi’s injury has forced coach Willie Desjardins to mix up all his lines. Tonight, Daniel and Henrik Sedin were joined by Markus Granlund.

Granlund picked up an assist on Daniel’s slump-busting goal. Sergei Bobrovsky could not control Granlund’s shot, and Daniel put the rebound home:

After that goal, Daniel helped teammate Loui Eriksson bump a goal drought of his own. On the power play, he made a vintage Sedin pass through a defender’s legs, tape-to-tape to Eriksson for the tap-in.

It was Eriksson’s first in eight games.

Daniel needs just 28 more points to reach 1000 for his career. More importantly, though, he helped his team pick up a much-needed win on the road.

If the Vancouver Canucks are to make to playoffs, they will need more nights like this from their scoring leader from last season.

