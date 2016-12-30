Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Preview, Lineups

The Vancouver Canucks will try to earn two home wins in a row versus division rivals, when the Anaheim Ducks come to town.

The Pacific Division playoff picture is coming into focus, and for the Vancouver Canucks it isn’t good news.

They are one of two teams that are falling behind in the race — the other being the Arizona Coyotes. Vancouver sits eight points out of third in the division, and six points out of a wild card spot.

Those are tough odds to overcome. But, there is good news. The Canucks just beat one of the teams they are chasing, the L.A. Kings. They have a chance to gain two more points tonight against the Anaheim Ducks, who currently hold third place in the Pacific.

The Canucks will try to beat Anaheim for the first time this season.

Vancouver Canucks

OVERVIEW:

2016-17 Record: 15-18-3

Home Record: 11-6-2

2015-16 Record vs. Ducks: 3-2-0

2016-17 Record vs. Ducks: 0-2-0

Goals For: 88

Goals Against: 110

Power Play: 14.0% (26th)

Penalty Kill: 80.2% (21st)

Leading Scorers: Henrik Sedin (36 GP –- 8 G – 15– A – 23– PTS), Daniel Sedin (36 GP – 10– G -–12 A -– 22 PTS), Bo Horvat (36 GP – 10– G -–12 A – 22– PTS).

Injuries: Jannik Hansen (knee, day-to-day), Erik Gudbranson (wrist, indefinite), Derek Dorsett (neck, out for season), Philip Larsen (upper body, day-to-day), Michael Chaput (illness, day-to-day)

WHO’’S ON OFFENCE:

Henrik Sedin: The Canuck captain is oh-so-close to 1000 points in his illustrious career. Needing only seven more, how close can he get tonight?

Loui Eriksson: He scored his first goal in December last game versus Los Angeles. Hopefully this is the start of a new goal-scoring streak.

WHO’’S ON DEFENCE:

Alexander Edler: The Swedish defenseman returned from injury last game, and the Canucks were able to win for the first time in their last three games. Coincidence? I think not.

WHO’’S IN NET:

Ryan Miller: Tough to say exactly who will start tonight, but coming off a win and a day’s rest there’s a good chance Willie Desjardins will give Miller another shot.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Daniel Sedin —– Henrik Sedin — Jayson Megna

Loui Eriksson —– Brandon Sutter— — Markus Granlund

Sven Baertschi —– Bo Horvat — Alexandre Burrows

Brendan Gaunce —– Michael Chaput — — Jack Skille

Alexander Edler –— Troy Stecher

Luca Sbisa –— Chris Tanev

Ben Hutton –— Nikita Tryamkin

Ryan Miller

Jacob Markstrom

Anaheim Ducks

OVERVIEW:

2016-17 Record: 18-12-7

Away Record: 8-8-5

2015-16 Record vs. Canucks: 2-1-2

2016-17 Record vs. Canucks: 2-0-0

Goals For: 101

Goals Against: 103

Power Play: 24.6% (2nd)

Penalty Kill: 81.4% (16th)

Leading Scorers: Ryan Kesler (37 GP – 12– G – 19– A – 31– PTS),Corey Perry (37 GP – 7– G – 21 A – 28– PTS), Ryan Getzlaf (34 GP -– 4 G –- 24 A – 28– PTS).

Injuries: Sami Vatanen (illness, day-to-day), Clayton Stoner (abdomen, late January), Nate Thompson (Achilles, indefinite), Simon Despres (concussion, indefinite).

WHO’’S ON OFFENCE:

Ryan Kesler: Don’t look now, but the former Canuck is leading the Ducks in points, and is second on the team in goals.

Rickard Rakell: With 15 goals already, Rakell is approaching a new career high in goals despite only playing 25 games. He scored 20 in 72 games last year.

WHO’’S ON DEFENCE:

Cam Fowler: Fowler leads the Ducks in points by a defenseman, with 22. By contrast, the Canucks’ leading d-man is Troy Stecher, who has 10.

WHO’’S IN NET:

John Gibson: Before last night’s game versus Calgary, Gibson had only posted a save-percentage above .900 in one of his previous five starts. With Jonathan Bernier not faring any better, the Ducks young number one needs to step up his game.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Andrew Cogliano —– Ryan Kesler —– Jacob Silfverberg

Nick Ritchie —– Ryan Getzlaf — Ondrej Kase

Rickard Rakell —– Antoine Vermette— — Corey Perry

Joseph Cramarossa —– Logan Shaw — Jared Boll

Cam Fowler –— Brandon Montour

Hampus Lindholm –— Josh Manson

Korbinian Holzer –— Kevin Bieksa

John Gibson

Jonathan Bernier

