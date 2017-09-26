Vandals target confederate memorial in Salisbury with chalk

The plaque dedicated to Confederate General John Henry Winder at the Old Wicomico Courthouse was graffitied yesterday. The vandals used sidewalk chalk to write words like ‘hate’ ‘racist’ and ‘lynched’ on the sidewalk next to the plaque. The gariffiti was discovered early Monday morning. Salisbury Police Department and Wicomico County Sheriffs Office say they are working together to try to identify the culprit. The plaque dedicated to General Winder has been the cause of controversy over the past few months, with numerous petitions and protests voicing support both for and against the sign. However, Wicomico’s County Executive, Bob Culver tells WGMD the state of Maryland owns the sign, and therefore the state will determine the path forward.