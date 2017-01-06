Vanek, Coreau power Red Wings past Kings 4-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) Thomas Vanek scored twice during a three-goal first period, Jared Coreau stopped 34 shots for his first career shutout and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday night.

Andreas Athanasiou also scored in the first period, and Coreau turned away Tanner Pearson on a penalty shot during the opening frame. Anthony Mantha added a goal in the third period to help the Red Wings end a two-game skid.

Vanek scored in the first two minutes and last two minutes of the first for his 53rd career multigoal game, giving him nine goals this season.

Jeff Zatkoff made 18 saves for the Kings, who had a two-game winning streak halted as they kicked off a critical seven-game homestand.

Athanasiou added two assists for his first career three-point game, making amends for conceding a penalty shot to Pearson after slashing his stick on a breakaway. Coreau challenged Pearson by coming out to cut off his angle and was able to easily turn away the ensuing shot.

After a listless showing in Wednesday’s 2-0 loss at Anaheim, the Red Wings came out with the energy that had been lacking and scored 1:42 into the game. Benefiting from an inadvertent icing by the Kings, Frans Nielsen made a no-look pass from behind the net to Vanek, who was able to jam it in.

Another Kings’ gaffe also led to the Red Wings’ second goal. Mantha capitalized when Nic Dowd misplayed a pass in the offensive zone, finding Athanasiou streaking the other way. The speedy second-year center got behind three Kings and buried a shot for his sixth goal of the season.

Athanasiou’s acceleration was also a factor in the third goal, with Vanek cleaning up a rebound after Athanasiou sped in on goal for a shot that Zatkoff could not control.

NOTES: The Kings were shut out for the fifth time this season. … The Red Wings tied their largest margin of victory this season, matching a 5-1 win over Ottawa on Oct. 17. … The Red Wings scratched RW Tomas Jurco. … The Kings scratched D Matt Greene, D Tom Gilbert and LW Andy Andreoff.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Visit San Jose on Saturday as their season-high seven-game trip continues.

Kings: Host Minnesota on Saturday.