VCU routs Howard 85-51 behind Lewis, Williams

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) JeQuan Lewis scored 17 points and had a career-high six steals and VCU never trailed, routing Howard 85-51 on Tuesday night to win its fourth straight.

Jonathan Williams had 14 points and six assists, Justin Tillman added 12 points, and Malik Crowfield scored 10. The Rams (10-3) scored 24 points off of 21 Howard turnovers and outscored the Bison 36-26 in the paint and 20-10 off fast breaks.

Lewis scored five points in VCU’s 16-2 opening run and the Rams shot 5 of 12 from behind the arc for a 48-22 halftime lead – the most points VCU has scored in a half this season.

Samir Doughty made a layup and a dunk and VCU led 61-27 with 14:52 left after De’Riante Jenkins’ 3-pointer. The Rams led by as many as 44 and had 22 assists on 31 field goals.

Charles Williams had 20 points and the Bison (3-10) shot 36 percent in losing their second straight game.