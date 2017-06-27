Vegas Golden Knights Trade Marc Methot to the Dallas Stars

The Vegas Golden Knights Have Flipped Yet Another Defenseman Just Days After the Expansion Draft, this Time Marc Methot to the Dallas Stars.

The Vegas Golden Knights have already completed their expansion draft as well as their first ever entry draft, but this team just wants to stay busy and keep shifting parts around. And that’s not a bad thing at all, they’re acquiring future assets that will make this team extremely competitive in the future, and how fast they are doing it is kinda scary.

Their latest deal involves Marc Methot who many believed would actually stay with the Knights which comes as a huge shock to most of us. But he’s now gone to the Dallas Stars and in return, they get a 2020 second round pick as well as goaltending prospect Dylan Ferguson who was just drafted by the Stars.

But back to Methot, he has been an absolute workhorse for the Senators usually playing on the top line next to Erik Karlsson as a shutdown defenseman. And he showed off those skills in the playoffs against some of the best players in the world and limiting their offense. For instance, guys like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin just to name a few.

But now the former sixth-round pick in 2003 is heading to a team that needs his help badly, and if he ends up on the top line with offensive defenseman John Klingberg, the Stars management should be smiling from ear to ear.

Methot also played for the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2006-07 to 2011-12 before joining Ottawa where he spent the last five seasons. His best season came in 2013-14 when he set career highs in goals (six), assists (17), and points (23). And in 579 career NHL games, Methot has totaled 120 points, 343 penalty minutes and a plus 43 rating.

