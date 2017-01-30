Vegas mogul Wynn to become RNC financial chairman

Vegas casino magnate Steve Wynn will be the new Republican National Committee finance chairman, Fox News confirmed Monday.

Wynn, a real estate developer whose financial empire has included the Mirage and Bellagio resort hotels on the Las Vegas strip, accepted the job after being asked directly by President Trump, Fox also has learned.

Wynn becoming the top fundraiser for Washington Republicans ahead of the 2018 elections was reported first by Lifezette.com.

He was the finance vice chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee that reportedly raised roughly $90 million.

Wynn also stopped selling Tom Ford’s cosmetics and sunglasses last month in his Wynn Las Vegas hotel after the designer said he wouldn’t design clothes for incoming first lady Melania Trump to wear.

He and Trump reportedly exchanged barbs in the 1980s, when they were building their respective real estate/resort empires.

Fox News’ Bret Baier contributed to this report.