Vegas rolls out red, white, green carpet for Mexican holiday

Las Vegas never needs an excuse to party, and this entertainment oasis not far from Mexico is rolling out the red, white and green carpet starting Friday to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

A premier boxing match, a bell-ringing ceremony and more than a dozen performances by Latin megastars are expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors, making the weekend once again one of Sin City’s busiest.

Rafael Villanueva of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says that many Mexicans choose between their nation’s capital and Las Vegas with all its available entertainment when deciding where to celebrate the holiday.

Over time, the holiday has become a star-studded celebration of Hispanic culture. This year’s lineup includes Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez, who both have Puerto Rican roots, and Alejandro Fernandez.