Vegas selects Brickley in Expansion Draft; Hurricanes deal a fifth-round pick to Golden Knights

RALEIGH, NC – Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has traded a fifth-round selection in the 2017 NHL Draft to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for considerations during the NHL Expansion Draft. Vegas selected forward Connor Brickley from the Hurricanes in the expansion draft.

Brickley, 25, totaled 26 points (15g, 11a) in 69 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Charlotte Checkers in 2016-17. The Hurricanes acquired Brickley on Oct. 11, 2016, in exchange for Brody Sutter.

The fifth-round draft pick (142nd overall) acquired by Vegas from Carolina originally belonged to the Boston Bruins. Carolina acquired the pick along with a third-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft (Jack LaFontaine) and Anthony Camara in exchange for John-Michael Liles on Feb. 29, 2016.