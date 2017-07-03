At least nine people were injured Monday when a vehicle was driven into a group of pedestrians near a taxi pool at Logan Airport in East Boston. The driver remained on the scene, according to a Boston Globe report, and investigators were reported to be looking at operator error as a possible cause of the incident. The Globe reported that the pedestrians’ injuries were of varying severity levels. An Associated Press report indicated the vehicle was a taxi.

