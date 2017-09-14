Vehicle with dead body found when canal lowered for Irma

A vehicle with a dead body inside that had been submerged in a Florida canal was discovered when water levels were lowered in preparation for Hurricane Irma’s heavy rains.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that the vehicle was found Saturday in a canal in the southern part of the county. The vehicle was removed and authorities say an autopsy is planned to determine how the person died.

The person’s identity was not immediately known. It’s also not clear how long the vehicle had been in the canal.