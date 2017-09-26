The New Hampshire company that makes Velcro brand fasteners hopes the message in its new marketing video will stick as well as its products.

The “Don’t Say Velcro” video features actors portraying trademark lawyers pleading with the public to respect Velcro Cos.’ brand and refer to other “scratchy, hairy” products as “hook and loop” fasteners instead of Velcro.

Velcro CEO Fraser Cameron says he wants people to know there’s a real company behind the products and there’s a difference between Velcro brand products and others in the marketplace.

Velcro was invented by a Swiss engineer in the 1940s after he studied burrs that stuck to his dog’s fur and his wool pants. It has been used on everything from spacesuits to diapers.