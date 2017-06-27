Venezuela On High Alert After Helicopter Drops Grenades On Supreme Court

Venezuela was on edge Tuesday night after a commandeered police helicopter reportedly dropped grenades on the Supreme Court building in Caracas in what some thought was the prelude to a coup attempt. There were conflicting reports on whether the grenades exploded or not; there were no reported casualties. President Nicolas Maduro called the incident a “terrorist attack” aimed at his ouster. The pilot, a police officer calling himself Oscar Perez, appeared on a video taking credit for the operation, saying he represented a group of police, military and civilians who oppose “tyranny.” Venezuela’s military was placed on high alert and soldiers were seen guarding government buildings Tuesday night. Venezuela has been rocked by violent anti-government protests in recent months that have left scores dead. Maduro’s opponents fear he will use the incident to further crack down on opposition, and rewrite the country’s constitution.

