Venezuela president extends date to use 100-bolivar bills

CARACAS, Venezuela –  President Nicolas Maduro has again extended the deadline for Venezuelans to stop using their old 100-bolivar bills.

Maduro said in a television and radio broadcast address on Thursday that people now have until Jan. 20 to stop using the old bills.

The decision comes almost two weeks after violent protests and looting erupted when an earlier date to stop using the old bills came and went before new bills to replace them were distributed.

Government officials have blamed “sabotage” for the ongoing delay in the distribution of the new bills.

Venezuela faces a severe economic crisis that includes galloping inflation and shortages of food, medicine and other goods.

