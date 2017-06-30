Venezuela’s chief prosecutor asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights for protection Friday, days after the Supreme Court barred her from leaving the country and ordered her bank accounts frozen.

Tensions between Luisa Ortega Diaz and President Nicolas Maduro’s administration have been steadily escalating since she contested a Supreme Court decision in late March that dissolved the opposition-controlled National Assembly and sparked a deadly wave of unrest.

Since then, she has become one of the few critical voices within the government — other than the sidelined congress — challenging Maduro’s push to rewrite the constitution and pressing charges against officers responsible for protest deaths.

The government-stacked Supreme Court has rejected her motions challenging the constitutional rewrite and has advanced a complaint filed against her by a socialist party lawmaker.

The court this week also ruled that a number of responsibilities long the exclusive jurisdiction of the state prosecutor’s office would instead be assigned to the pro-government public ombudsman’s office.

“This is yet another step against the democratic institutions and autonomy of the Venezuelan public prosecutor,” said Diego Garcia Sayan, the United Nation’s special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers.

Ortega Diaz announced on Twitter she was seeking the IACHR’s protection for all workers at the state prosecutor’s office, but provided no further details.

In recent weeks, Maduro and his allies have stepped up their criticism of the prosecutor.

Diosdado Cabello, the head of Venezuela’s socialist party, recently called her the “traitor prosecutor.” Pedro Carreno, the lawmaker who filed a complaint accusing her of taking on the role of a de fact opposition leader, has asked the court to evaluate her “mental insanity.”

Ortega Diaz has reported that relatives have been threatened and harassed.

The Washington-based IACHR is tasked with safeguarding human rights across the hemisphere. The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Three months of political upheaval in Venezuela triggered by the March Supreme Court decision have left at least 77 people dead, hundreds injured and thousands detained. On Friday, opposition leaders denounced the detention of more than a dozen student protesters who were loaded into the back of a truck as tear gas launched nearby drifted into the vehicle and the doors were closed.

Student leader Daniel Ascanio said 29 students were detained Thursday for participating in the protests. It was unclear what charges if any they are facing, though Ascanio said some had been able to speak with relatives and appeared “physically well.”

“We are living at a time when the national government detains youths just for expressing our desire for a different country,” he said.

Demonstrators are demanding new elections, but Maduro has vowed instead to resolve the crisis by convoking a special assembly to rewrite the constitution. The election is slated to take place in late July though polls indicate it has little public support.

Associated Press writer Christine Armario contributed to this report from Bogota, Colombia.