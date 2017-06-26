Verdict reached in trial of man accused of killing Baby Doe

Prosecutors say a verdict has been reached in the trial of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl known as Baby Doe after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.

The verdict is expected to be announced in Suffolk Superior Court on Monday.

Michael McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 death of the girl who was later identified as Bella Bond.

A computer-generated image of the child was shared by millions on social media as authorities tried to identify her after her body was found in a trash bag by a woman walking her dog.

The girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, testified that McCarthy killed her daughter. McCarthy’s lawyer said it was Bond who killed the girl.

The jury started deliberating June 20.