Verizon Responds To My Morning Post On Chincoteague Fire Department Issue

Hi Jon, I saw your post this morning – if you are interested in sharing the other side of the story our statement follows and can be attributed to me for balance. Thanks, MM

“The Chincoteague Fire Department asked Verizon to relocate telephone network equipment from where they intend to build a new fire station.

“What’s been missing from the story about the cost to complete the work is this: we’re not talking about moving a phone line or two. This is about relocating some 1100 feet of 1200-pair copper cable along with fiber optic lines serving a large portion of Chincoteague Island. To meet the FD’s specifications, we proposed burying those cables – an expensive process — but there are other ways to accomplish this. We’ll consider any design changes they are willing to make to reduce costs or lessen the impact to the Island’s telecom equipment.”

Mike Murphy

Spokesperson

Verizon