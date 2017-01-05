Verizon Still Ignoring Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department On Exorbitant Line Move Cost

Friends, this sums it all up. Verizon’s exhorborant prices for a 5013c-non profit, ALL VOLUNTEER fire company to rework our lines that are less than 75 yards in distance so we can build our new station. If we have to pay the $73,000 they are asking from us then something in our budget is going to take a hit. Our fundraising money buys $500k fire trucks, $200k ambulances plue outfitting them and also takes care of our PRECIOUS PONIES that every one loves. We cannot understand how this company can justify these prices. They have a monopoly in this area and we are being taken advantage of. We are talking about a fire company that serves the island, surrounding areas with fire and rescue services and when we roll up to the scene be it on an ambulance or an engine, we want to roll up with the best equipment and best training money can buy. Do you know what $73,000 can buy us to help our community? 36 pairs of turnout gear for our firefighters, 61 pager/radio combinations, 5 stretchers for the ambulances, 2 years of Vet/other care services for the ponies, 10 defibrilators and so on and so on. We have written to them and asked for a better price, we were firm in our letter that we feel we are being taken advantage of with their price. We asked them to get back with us within 10 days………….Nothing. No letter, no phone call, no email………….Nothing.