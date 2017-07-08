Ken Rosenthal breaks down where two superstars could end up. If at all.
More MLB Videos
Verlander to the Cubbies, time to trade Andrew McCutchen?
Just now
Full Count: Cubs willing to move anyone, more on Jorge Mas’ bid for Marlins
15 mins ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Teheran does it all for Atlanta in 13-0 shutout of Nationals
15 mins ago
Elvis Andrus returns to lineup after birth of first son
15 mins ago
How is Adrian Beltre playing so GREAT at 38?
15 mins ago
Adam Wainwright: ‘Winning’s the name of the game’
15 mins ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!