Vermont ski resort owner denies SEC civil fraud charges

The owner of a Vermont ski resort is denying fraud allegations filed against him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Continue Reading Below

In documents filed last week in federal court in Miami, Ariel Quiros (KWEHR’-ohs) denies that he was behind a $200 million fraud at Jay Peak ski resort.

Quiros and former Jay Peak President Bill Stenger were accused by Vermont and the SEC of misusing $200 million raised from foreign investors for developments through a special visa program. Quiros was also accused of improperly diverting $50 million for personal use.

Stenger has since settled his case with the SEC.

The Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2iFhCz4 ) reports Quiros has asked the court to dismiss the SEC’s complaint in its entirety and award him his costs, including “discretionary costs and attorney’s fees.”

___

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com