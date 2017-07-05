Veteran celebrates 100th birthday on Independence Day

Leon Minvielle Jr., or “Bubby,” turned 100 as America turned 241 on Independence Day.

“I never thought I would live to be 50 years old. And here I am twice that age,” Bubby said.

His son said that he’s a war here from World War II.

After the war he went home to Louisiana where he served on the Iberia Parish School Board, president of the Peoples National Bank and was in the reserves, teaching returning veterans who were trying to get a GED, KLFY reported.

“He’s always given himself to everybody, very unselfish person, very humble person,” said his son.

He’s an American hero to his caretakers at his new home, Azaela Estates.

“To be 100 years old and be a veteran and be born on America’s birthday, it’s just remarkable,” Robin Robichaux with Azaela Estates said.