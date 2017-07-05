An American flag displayed on Independence Day by a Marine veteran has been stolen – and the California resident is asking for help in finding it.

Each year, Mark Urias, of Vista, Calif., displays a flag that he said once belonged to his grandfather, but this year, someone stole the flag.

“Every year I post it here for the 4th of July,” Urias said, according to FOX 5 San Diego. “Never had a problem for the past ten years — until this morning when I came to bring it down — it was gone.”

Urias believes someone took the flag sometime Tuesday after a local fireworks show.

“This was my grandfather’s flag from his coffin. It’s an expressive flag that was sewn together,” Urias reportedly wrote on Facebook. “My grandfather was a Army veteran, it was given to me by my grandmother and was the only thing I had left from him.”

FOX 5 is encouraging anyone with information about the stolen flag to contact the station at news@fox5sandiego.com or by calling (858) 573-6500.