Vettel escapes sanction from FIA for colliding with Hamilton

PARIS (AP) Formula One’s governing body says it will take no further action against Sebastian Vettel for deliberately colliding with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The FIA met with Vettel and Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene at its headquarters in Paris on Monday, and president Jean Todt said the issue should be closed. But he warned against ”any repetition of such behavior,” FIA said in a statement.

Vettel admitted to responsibility for the incident and apologized, FIA added.

Vettel swerved his Ferrari into the side of Hamilton’s Mercedes when they were behind the safety car approaching the midway point of last month’s race. Vettel, who said he did it in response to a dangerous braking move by Hamilton right in front of him, was given a 10-second stop-and-go penalty.