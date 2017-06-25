Lewis Hamilton has called Sebastian Vettel’s controversial move in Baku “disrespectful” and made it clear that it sets a bad example for young drivers.

Vettel thought he had been brake tested by the Mercedes driver prior to a safety car restart, and pulled alongside and drove his car at Hamilton, making wheel-to-wheel contact. He received a 10-second stop and go penalty.

The stewards acknowledged that the data said Hamilton hadn’t braked, but he simply hadn’t accelerated as he tried to let the safety car get away.

“Well it’s pointless me giving you the version of what I think happened because my version will be the same as yours and everyone’s,” said Hamilton. “The only thing that didn’t happen was that I didn’t do any brake testing, I just did the same thing that I’d done on the previous laps and when the safety car lights go out I am able to control the pace. I went into the corner with 50 bar of brake and I didn’t increase that and I basically didn’t accelerate out of the corner because I was having to get the gap to the car ahead. I did the previous lap and the previous lap before that.

“The stewards looked at my data and the reason I didn’t get a penalty is because I didn’t. I don’t have any intention to brake test anyone, I’m leading the race why brake test him? I was leading by a good gap before the safety car, I had no reason to brake test the guy. There’s absolutely no thought that comes to mind that would give you a reason to want to do that. There’s zero benefit.”

Hamilton was particularly frustrated as he had enjoyed a good relationship with Vettel this season, when they have been title rivals.

“I need some time to reflect on it all, but I think ultimately today what happened was disrespectful. If I had had any ill intent in terms of my driving towards him, brake testing whatever it may be, I still think it’s not deserving of that kind of reaction from someone, that person you do have respect for, and always showed it on the track.

“As I’ve said before, there’s a lot of kids, every other class and category there’s kids on TV watching us, and to see a multi, multi world champion who you think would behave better than that. That’s the kind of thing you see in go-karts which you learn from not doing in karts. I hope that kids don’t see that in GP2 and GP3 and think that’s the right way. Obviously, everyone has their own opinion about certain things, but that’s not how you drive. And that’s not an answer to any situation or issue you have anyway.”

Hamilton agreed that it showed that Vettel was under pressure.

“Well, I think that’s been kind of obvious for some time. You look at least year and some of the things he’s come and said on the radio, so we know how he can be. I honestly would never have thought that that would have happened today but I think we as a team can only look at that as a positive for us, we’ve put a lot of pressure on Ferrari, he’s under pressure and that’s not a bad thing. That shows that often pressure can get to even some of the best of us.”

He added that he’s not expecting a call from the Ferrari driver: “Firstly he doesn’t have my number. No, for me I’m just going to do my talking on the track, that’s most important for me. I’ve heard of what he’s said after the race, and because I’ve not come out of the race pointing the finger or said anything, it is what it is, it happened.”