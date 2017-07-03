VH1 STAR FOUND DEAD Stevie Ryan dies at 33 after apparent suicide

Viral video star Stevie Ryan is dead at the age of 33 years old. She died by hanging inside her home on July 1, according to the Los Angeles Coroner’s office’s website.

Her last tweet was in remembrance of her grandfather on June 30.

“The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.”

The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa. pic.twitter.com/nQ6hPPD3cC — Stevie Ryan (@StevieRyan) June 30, 2017

Beneath the message, followers flooded the departed TV personality’s page with shock of her death.

SLIDESHOW: STARS WE’VE LOST IN 2017

“Just saw the horrible news. Sorry you were having a rough time Stevie. RIP beautiful girl.”

“Goodbye sweetheart. I’m sorry it came to this. Rest in heaven.”

Ryan was outspoken about her struggle with depression on social media, and created and co-hosted a podcast about depression called “Mentally Ch(ill)” with Kristen Carney.

RIP @StevieRyan 💔❤️💔The coolest girl I’ve ever known. — Kristen Carney (@KristenCarney) July 3, 2017

The Californian native gained fame on YouTube with her impersonations of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Amy Winehouse and Justin Bieber. She then got her own sketch comedy show on VH1, “Stevie TV,” and co-hosted a relationship talk show with Brody Jenner.

Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today’s top celebrities and newsmakers. You can follow her on Twitter @dianafalzone.