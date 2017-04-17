Victims in Colorado triple murder did not know killer, police rule out murder-suicide

Authorities in Colorado said Sunday a home where three people were found dead was specifically targeted.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said detectives had ruled out the possibility of a murder suicide. Cmdr. Mike Wagner added that someone targeted the home, but there was no threat to the public.

Authorities identified the three people found dead as Wallace White, 54, of Golden, Kelly Sloat-White, 56, of Golden, and Emory Frake, 39, of Broomfield. Investigators said the bodies showed signs of trauma.

The home southwest of Boulder is set about 100 feet back from the road in a remote and wooded area. No immediate neighboring homes are within view.

Deputies initially found two bodies inside the home and backed out so they could secure a search warrant, The Boulder Daily Camera reported. The investigation also was slowed because investigators found evidence of drugs in the house and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.

Neighbor Todd Kreutzian told the newspaper he did not know the people in the house well, but they were pleasant during the few times he interacted with them.

“They were nice and very friendly,” he said. “There was certainly nothing about them that was more odd, strange or threatening than anyone else around here. They were riding their side-by-side ATV and walking their dogs.”

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that there was a large team investigating the triple homicide.

“There are currently more than twenty investigative personnel assigned to this investigation, which is likely to be lengthy,” authorities said.

Authorities are still determining when the victims died. Police have not named a suspect or person of interest in the case.

