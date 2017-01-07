Victims of Florida airport shooting include great-grandmom from Georgia

One of the five victims gunned down in the Fort Lauderdale Airport attack was a vacation-bound great-grandmother active in her local Catholic church.

Olga Woltering, 84, of Marietta, Ga., arrived in Florida to go on a cruise with her husband. Ralph Woltering was not hurt.

They were going on the cruise to celebrate Ralph Woltering’s 90th birthday, friend Dan Blankowski told FoxNews.com Saturday.

He said Olga Woltering was devout member of the Catholic Church of the Transfiguration in Marietta, active in many ministries.

“To call Olga and Ralph ‘Pillars’ of the Transfiguration family, it’s not an exaggeration,” Blankowski said.

Friends described Olga Woltering as a “wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend,” Fox 5 Atlanta reported Saturday.

Authorities have accused Esteban Santiago, a mentally troubled 26-year-old Iraq War veteran of carrying out Friday’s attack.

Witnesses say Santiago picked off his victims as he walked through a baggage claim area without saying a word. Authorities say he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun from a checked bag after landing in Ft. Lauderdale on the second leg of a flight from Alaska. Six people were wounded.

The dead also included another person going on a cruise.

Michael Oehme, 57, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, loved to travel, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

His wife Kari Oehme was shot in the shoulder. She is expected to recover.

Elizabeth Oehme-Miller, 52, said his brother was supposed to set sail for the Caribbean Saturday.

“They were happy to be going on another trip,” Elizabeth Oehme-Miller, 52, said.

She learned they were at the airport during the shooting through a text message from her daughter.

“I still can’t believe it’s true,” Oehme-Miller said. “It hasn’t hit yet. I’m kind of in shock right now.”

WAVY-TV reported that a third victim was 62-year-old Terry Andres, of Virginia Beach.

He and his wife were on vacation, the station reported. She was uninjured.

The station reported that the couple’s distraught daughter requested privacy.

The other two victims have not been identified.