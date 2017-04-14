Victim advocates are alarmed by the disclosure that an Alabama courts website lists the names, home addresses and other personal details about crime victims.

They say such information should remain private, and that victims of crimes such as rape could be attacked again if offenders know where they live.

The Associated Press this week found documents on Alacourt.com listing personal details about rape victims, including hospital bills, in multiple recent cases and others going as far back as 2007.

The information is accessible to anyone with an internet connection.

In a statement Friday, state officials said Alabama’s court clerks are not responsible for “identifying information” or reviewing every document for sensitive information.

The problem came to light after an identity theft case involving Social Security numbers on the site.