Victor Oladipo got victimized by a 12-year-old camper in a game of one-on-one

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo held a basketball camp in Indianapolis last week, during which he played a little one-on-one with the participants.

One of those young fellas, 12-year-old K.J. Wyndham, took full advantage of his opportunity and presumably become a middle school legend.

I would imagine the only thing worse than getting victimized as a professional athlete is getting victimized by a young child you’re supposed to be teaching.

Next summer, Victor Oladipo might have to attend K.J. Wyndham’s basketball camp.