Video captures magic of Dale Earnhardt Jr. marriage to Amy Reimann

It certainly was the wedding of the year — and maybe the century — in NASCAR.

Through social media, it was almost as if all NASCAR fans were able to share in the the magical New Year’s Eve marriage of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Amy Reimann.

Now there’s more. In addition to all the social-media posts of drivers and others in attendance at the event, the below video also captured the highlights of the event in a classy, cool manner.

Thanks to Heart Stone Films and all those who made the video below possible, including the following that the company thanked in this message that was posted on Facebook when it was first released:

"What a way to end 2016! It was such a pleasure and an honor capturing your beautiful wedding Dale Earnhardt Jr. and @mrsamyearnhardt Your love is so sweet and we wish you all the best!

Song: Love your Love by Judah & the Lion Licensed through Musicbed”

Earnhardt’s popularity in NASCAR is unquestioned. Now 42 years old, Earnhardt has been voted winner of NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver award 14 consecutive years.

He wed Reimann on New Year’s Eve at Childress Vineyards, which is owned by NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, in Lexington, North Carolina.

And the best news of all? Judging by how well Earnhardt was able to handle all the bright lights and music at the reception, there is no question he’s over the concussion symptoms that caused him to sit out the second half of the 2016 season.

Enjoy!