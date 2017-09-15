Video captures Texas man allegedly abandoning dog

A Texas man was reportedly captured on video on Monday abandoning a 1-year-old dog on the side of a road in southern Dallas, The Houston Chronicle reported.

The SPCA of Texas said George Spears admitted to dropping off the pooch when he turned himself in. He allegedly told police that his sister couldn’t control the animal.

Maura Davies, the vice president of communications for SPCA of Texas, told the newspaper that it was heartbreaking to see the dog being left alone.

“She has found a new and loving home where she can live out the rest of her life,” she said.

Spears could face up to one year in prison and a $4,000 fine.