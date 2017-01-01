Video Highlights: #NYGvsWAS

The Washington Redskins are taking on the New York Giants at FedExField during Week 17 of the regular season. We have video highlights from the game.

1st Quarter: Redskins running back Chris Thompson makes an acrobatic catch on an eight-yard pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins .

1st Quarter: Cousins completes a 23-yard pass to wide receiver Pierre Garçon .

2nd Quarter: Cousins fires a 21-yard pass to tight end Jordan Reed .

2nd Quarter: Cousins hooks up with wide receiver DeSean Jackson on a 23-yard pass play.

3rd Quarter: Cousins completes a 49-yard pass to Garçon.

3rd Quarter: Cousins throws a 31-yard pass to tight end Vernon Davis .

4th Quarter: Cousins completes an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Jamison Crowder .