Video Highlights: #PHIvsWAS

The Washington Redskins are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season opener, and we have the video highlights from the game.

1st Quarter:Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. makes his first catch, an 11-yard gain to pick up a first down.

1st Quarter: On Eagles first play from scrimmage, cornerback Josh Norman stayed stride for stride with wide receiver Torrey Smith and nearly picked off quarterback Carson Wentz in the end zone.

1st Quarter: Cornerback Kendall Fuller broke up a backwards pass to to wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Linebacker Mason Foster fell on the fumble and the Redskins recovered.

1st Quarter: On the ensuing possession, wide receiver Ryan Grant collected a short screen pass and ran 34 yards for a first down.

2nd Quarter: Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan snagged an interception from a batted ball off of Stacy McGee ‘s fingertips and ran it back for a touchdown to put the Redskins on the board.