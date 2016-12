The Washington Redskins are taking on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago during Week 16 of the regular season. We have video highlights from the game.

1st Quarter: Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins scrambles for a gain of 13 yards and a first down.

1st Quarter: Cousins hits wide receiver DeSean Jackson – who makes an acrobatic catch – over the middle for a gain of 21 yards.

1st Quarter: Redskins running back Chris Thompson with a seven-yard touchdown run.