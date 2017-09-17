Video Highlights: #WASvsLAR

The Washington Redskins are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the second week of the regular season, and we have the video highlights from the game.

1st Quarter: The Redskins picked up 21 yards and a first down on a nifty screen pass to Jamison Crowder to extend their opening drive.

2nd quarter: On the first play of the second quarter, running back Chris Thompson caught a pitch to the left and turned the corner, diving for the end one and the Redskins’ first touchdown of the day.

2nd quarter: On the first play of the Rams’ next possession, cornerback Josh Norman punched the ball out of running back Todd Gurley’s hands to produce a turnover.