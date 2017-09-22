Video of Georgia teacher caught up in student fight shocks community

A video clip showing a local middle-school teacher getting caught up in a fight between two students has shocked a community in Floyd County, Georgia.

The short video shows the teacher attempting to separate two aggressive students, then getting pulled into the fight herself.

Rome Middle School officials have remained mostly quiet about the incident, telling a local TV station only that they were aware of the issue.

Many in the Floyd County community, however, sympathized with the teacher, seeing the fight as an example of what local teachers have to endure on a daily basis.

“That’s a very unfortunate situation, unfortunate for that teacher to get caught up in that,” resident Rosemary Ringer told WSB-TV.

“People just taking things into their own hands and not stopping, taking a breath, assessing the situation,” resident Abby Holcomb seconded. “I know my daughter went to school for early childhood and once she got in the classroom and saw the behavior of the students, she said, ‘It’s not for me,’ and she took another avenue and I can’t blame her.”

The details of the incident or any disciplinary actions remain unknown due to privacy issues.

Some Floyd County residents said the incident does not define the school. They stressed that Rome Middle School is known as a good school in the community.