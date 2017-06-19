Video shows ex-Special Forces soldier-turned-aid worker dodge ISIS sniper fire to save little girl during battle for Mosul

A former U.S. Special Forces soldier has been captured on camera braving ISIS gunshots to rescue a young Iraqi girl from the line of fire.

David Eubank, who works as an aid worker, was in the worn-torn northern Iraq city of Mosul when he saved the youngster’s life.

The 56-year-old, who founded the Free Burma Rangers, told the Los Angeles Times he spotted the small child among bodies of dozens of civilians killed by ISIS snipers as they tried to flee.

Heart-stopping footage shows David – wearing a helmet and a bullet-proof vest – running through a hail of gunshots to grab the girl as two colleagues armed with machine guns provided cover.

He can be seen scooping the girl – who had her hair tied in pink ribbons – in his arms as scores of bullets fly around them.

The hero said he then went back to rescue another toddler but couldn’t find him among the bodies.

He said his crew also tried to rescue an injured man but he did not survive.

Recalling the dramatic rescue, David told the Los Angeles Times: “I thought, “If I die doing this, my wife and kids would understand.”

At the time of the rescue, David was embedded with Iraqi troops with coordinated with the US-led coalition to drop smoke canisters to shield the rescuers from the ISIS snipers’ view.

Click for more from The Sun.