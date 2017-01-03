47 F
Video shows suspect in pain after Iowa trooper's gun strike

This undated photo provided by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office in Sioux City, Iowa, shows Shanne Arre. Arre admits he was high on drugs when he fled from an officer trying to stop him for speeding in northwest Iowa near LeMars in June 2015. After driving through farm fields, he eventually crashed in a ditch. An Iowa trooper jammed the barrel of his loaded rifle into the shoulder of Arre, a surrendering suspect at the end of a chase, a police video shows, leaving the man with an injury and pain that he says lasted for weeks. The video sheds light on the unusual use of force, one that the Iowa Department of Public Safety had largely kept secret since it happened 18 months ago. (Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office via AP)  (The Associated Press)

IOWA CITY, Iowa –  Police video shows an Iowa trooper jammed the barrel of his loaded rifle into the shoulder of a suspect at the end of a police chase, leaving the man injured.

The Associated Press obtained the video through an Iowa open records law request. It shows suspect Shanne Arre reacting in pain after Iowa State Patrol officer Jeremy Probasco strikes him with the weapon.

Arre admits he was on drugs when he fled from officers trying to stop him for speeding on June 21, 2015. He eventually crashed in a ditch.

Video shows officers using flashlights to search for Arre in tall grass before one spots him. Probasco directs him to put his hands “in the small of your back.” Probasco stuck the barrel of his rifle into Arre’s shoulder blade.

