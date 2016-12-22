Video shows Texas officer forcibly arresting woman, daughter

Police in Texas are investigating a white officer shown on video wrestling a black woman to the ground before arresting her and her teenage daughter.

The episode began in a Fort Worth neighborhood Wednesday when an officer was called after Jacqueline Craig argued with a man who she said had confronted her 7-year-old son for littering.

The unidentified officer engages Craig in a conversation that quickly escalates. Craig’s daughter tries to push her mother away, but the officer forces both to the ground.

The video, viewed more than 1 million times, was posted on Facebook by a woman identified by The Dallas Morning News as Craig’s niece. Craig’s attorney confirmed her involvement.

Police said in a statement Thursday that they’re aware of the video and that Internal Affairs is investigating.