55 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Videos show man holding knife before shooting by DC police

Videos show man holding knife before shooting by DC police

By FOX News -
24

WASHINGTON –  Body camera videos of a man who was killed by District of Columbia police on Christmas Day provide only a split-second view of the knife the man was holding.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office on Wednesday released video from the body cameras worn by the officer who shot 29-year-old Gerald Javon Hall and another officer on the scene.

The videos show a brief interaction between Hall and two officers in the doorway of a home. The officer who shot Hall can be heard instructing Hall to put the knife down three times before he fires four shots. Hall was believed to have committed a domestic assault.

Hall was black. Police have not released the names of the officers involved in the shooting, but in the videos they appear to be black.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB