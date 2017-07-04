Vietnam’s capital will ban motorbikes in metropolitan districts by 2030 to ease traffic congestion and pollution.

Hanoi’s People’s Committee said on its website the measure was part of a resolution passed by legislators Tuesday that also calls for improved public transport services.

The city with 7.5 million people has more than 5 million motorbikes and 500,000 cars, with both modes of transportation growing fast over the past five years.

Hanoi has 10 metropolitan districts and 19 suburban districts.

Two urban train lines are under construction and expected to begin operation in the next few years.