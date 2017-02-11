Views from OKC: Durant Day is finally upon us

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder stories across the web.

PS. Today’s Views is going to be a little different than normal. The Thunderous Intentions staff has been writing some amazing things on the return of Kevin Durant so we want to highlight those today. Guess what? There’s a few more being released today so come back to the site later for even more KD content.

“So, this weekend, when you return to the place you once called home, don’t act like a hotshot when the boos start. Because, they will. First, in Loud City, then trickling down to the floor. You’ll get some claps, some cheers. But, there will be an eruption like you’ve never heard when Russell Westbrook enters the court.”

If anything is going to make KD salty, it’s Russell Westbrook getting a 200 decibel cheer. That’s all I have to say about Heather Koontz’s piece though. I don’t want to take away from how dang powerful that piece is.

During halftime, if Durant comes out and burns a copy of My Next Chapter, I’d imagine people will cheer. He’d still play for the Warriors, and he’d still be a cupcake, but at least he’d be admitting that he (or his agent) wrote a shallow letter to announce his decision and that he could have gone about it a better way.”

Leave it to Jeremy Lambert to find a way to piss people off with a title. But once (if) you actually click on the article you realize it is one big satire. And anytime we can create a lede around Durant’s chokejob in Game Six it deserves to be recognized.

“But it was soft. And Oklahomans aren’t soft.”

You best believe I started the petty train three days earlier. Kevin Durant and I have a love/dislike relationship. I used to love him, now I dislike him. I never got to be petty about his fashion, his nappy hair, etc. so now is my time to shine.

Alright just kidding…I’m actually really upset about the return of KD. It’s just going to bring about too many emotions that I don’t necessarily want conjured. Still, we’re gonna fight through the pain with some ground-breaking content!! (read below)

Come back to Thunderous Intentions during the game for a live conversation with all your favorite TI staff. We’re grabbing some of our generic NBA pals as well to get their takes on the game, how OKC fans are responding to KD and much much more! You can follow us on Twitter for live updates as well.

