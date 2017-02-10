Views from OKC: From one champion to another…

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder stories across the web.

“Westbrook had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in tuning up for Saturday’s showdown with Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. It’ll be the first time Durant plays in OKC since joining the Warriors, but the third time the teams have played this season, with the Warriors winning the first two easily.”

I just love how everything comes back to Saturday. But I want to talk about Thursday night’s game for a little. That game was big for OKC. Russell Westbrook was integrating his teammates in the offense in crunch time. The defense did a good job of helping and recovering. The effort was key in this win; now they have to bring even more effort if they want to take down a certain team this weekend.

“But Durant evolves over the years. The business of sports complicates matters. The playoff disappointments pile up. He begins thinking more deeply about life beyond the game. What meshed with 22-year-old Durant may not jive with 28-year-old Durant. ‘I’m trying to find out who I am,’ he said this past November.”

Every time I read a story like this I begin to feel a little less hatred for KD and the Warriors. It makes sense that a 22-year old’s thoughts don’t necessarily jive with what the same 28-year old would believe. If you put yourself in his shoes the decision (sadly) makes more sense. And than I see comments on the bottom of the piece like “Their tears taste so sweet. Durant was never theirs to begin with, he started as a SuperSonic. A pox on Oklahoma City,” and it all comes flooding back. KD you might suck but you’re decision sucked. Warriors fans you might not all suck but there are a few of you who do.

Domantas Sabonis just hit a jump shot. I can’t wait to tell my kids about this one day. — Darian Hutchins (@DarianHutchins) February 10, 2017

It has been approximately 4.67 months since Domas has hit a jumper. Staff writer Darian Hutchins made me LOL with this tweet so he gets some love.

If you get emotional about KD don’t watch this video. I’m not kidding when I say I teared up. Now if you are going to the game Saturday? Watch this 10X in a row right before you walk into the arena so you are at peak anger/sadness so KD never wants to step foot in the Peake again.

DID YOU REALLY THINK I WAS GOING TO FORGET MENTIONING THIS?!?!?! Plus I couldn’t end Views on a sad note, today is a happy day Thunder Nation.

