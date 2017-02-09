Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder stories across the web.

“Russell Westbrook and co. have already faced the Cavaliers within the last two weeks, a run which also featured tough match-ups against the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls. After their second game against the 2016 champions tonight, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors come to town on Saturday.”

Honestly this game isn’t even going to be that exciting. Although it hasn’t been announced, it doesn’t look like LeBron James, Kyrie Irving or Kevin Love are going to play. Plus KD and the Warriors are coming to town. Still, this game is important because it is an opportunity for an easy win the Thunder weren’t expecting. They HAVE to focus on playing basketball, because the next game is the most important game of the season. Maybe not for the players, but for us fans.

“According to statistics provided by NBA.com analyst John Schuhmann, the Thunder is scoring 89.9 points per 100 possessions against the Warriors, Cavaliers and Spurs combined. That’s the fewest in the NBA and well below the league-average offensive rating of 102.8 against those three teams.”

This isn’t that the surprising too me. Oklahoma City tends to come out hot to start games, but once Russell Westbrook is taken out the intensity falls off. By the time he comes back a young Thunder squad looks dejected and all hope is lost. What they need is confidence. Sure they are young, but these guys are talented. We’ve seen the potential.

And hey, Thunder peeps…come hang with us Friday. TMac, Windhorst and I will have some “special guests” along with us as KD returns to OKC. https://t.co/2agF3mZ84J — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 9, 2017

Oklahoma City is going to be the center of the sports world this weekend and it’s going to be awesome. I hope Kendrick Perkins some how gets signed to a 10-day contract just so Westbrook has some backup when he goes after Zaza Pachulia. IDK I just really can’t wait for this game.

I’m sorry but you’re wrong on this one bud. How have you not seen the animosity from Russ on the court? What about the “Official Photographer” shirt? I think Durant is just afraid to step up to Russ and call it how it is. He’s afraid to beef with Russ.

