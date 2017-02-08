Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder stories across the web.

New to Views? Glad to have you here, and I hope you’ll make this a daily destination. Well, let’s get started!

“Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant said in a Tuesday interview with SportsCenter that he‎ has ‘been thinking’ about Saturday night’s highly anticipated return to Oklahoma City “for the last month” and just wants ‘to experience it [and] see how I feel once that moment comes.’”

Notice how I don’t say it will be the [REDACTED]’s worst day of his life. No I’m not very comfortable predicting a Thunder win. But what I will predict is that when he is introduced for the first time it will be the first time he truly understands what he left behind. To anyone going, please make us proud.

Must Read: Dakari Johnson may be the Thunder’s best kept secret

Want your voice heard? Join the Thunderous Intentions team!

“And who are the best of the best playmakers at each position? For our purposes, we’ll define playmakers as those who can either create their own offense or help others score. Ideally, the players in question can do both, since that’s the easiest way to earn top marks.”

Usually I don’t spoil the surprise on stories like this, but I can’t keep my mouth shut. The above article says that Russell Westbrook is not a top six playmaker in the NBA…at the point guard position. If any “metric” that you use to calculate “playmaking” puts Tim Frazier over a guy leading the NBA in scoring and averaging a triple-double than it should immediately be thrown away. End of story.

Views from Twitter

I’m so happy that Russell TripDubBrook’s tweet got more combined favorites and retweets. But it’s not enough. Anybody that retweeted, favorited or tweeted ” “‘s original tweet must not make it inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday. I want it to be 10 decibels louder than anything he’s ever experienced.

The boo’s wouldn’t be nearly as deafening if KD decided to go to Boston, D.C., Miami, etc…but he joined a rival, 73-win team he led 3-1. — Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) February 8, 2017

Any OKC haters who believe we wouldn’t feel this way are wrong. In June I talked to friends about how I wouldn’t be that mad if he left for Boston. Sure I’d be upset, but it’s his right to leave. And it was his right to go to Golden State.

But it was soft. And Oklahomans aren’t soft.

More from Thunderous Intentions

This article originally appeared on