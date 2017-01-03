Views from OKC: Thunder drop first game in 2017

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder news across the web.

New to Views from OKC? Glad to have you here, and I hope you’ll make this a daily destination. Well, let’s get started!

“After holding a seemingly durable 15-point lead, Oklahoma City succumbed to the Bucks following poor late-game execution. Milwaukee put Oklahoma City on the ropes with a dominant 29-16 third quarter display, then finished the affair with a pair of made Malcom Brogdon free-throws as time expired.”

My goodness was that an ugly game to watch. The Thunder looked sooooooooo good in the first quarter, scoring 30 points to Milwaukee’s 22. OKC only managed 64 in the next 36 minutes. Joshua Broom highlights it in his recap that you can read above: Russ shot 3-17 in the second half. Westbrook fell in love with a jump shot that wasn’t working, and it cost the Thunder at the end of the game.

Related Story: Five takeaways from Monday’s Milwaukee loss

Want your voice heard? Join the Thunderous Intentions team!

“At 21-13, the Thunder enters 2017 with the sixth-best winning percentage in the NBA. Yet, there are improvements to be made. With the new year comes New Year’s resolutions. Here’s one for each Thunder player:”

Did you really think I would spoil any of the surprises?!?! I will tell you this though, I am a little disappointed with some of these. The Westbrook resolution is perfect, but the suggestions for Jerami Grant and Victor Oladipo seem a little short-sighted. I’m optimistic about both players though, so maybe I should tone down my expectations. Check them out though and let us/Erik and Brett know what you think!

More from Thunderous Intentions

“The Thunder actually play the league’s toughest January schedule in more ways than one. First, their January opponents have a cumulative winning percentage of .565, the highest mark of any team’s opponents this month. Second, they have the most road-heavy January schedule, with only three of their 15 games at Chesapeake Energy Arena. And one of the Thunder’s three January home games is the second game of a back-to-back.”

I am so scared for this month. With a young team like this, a few losses could compound into a plethora of bad habits. OR a few road wins against tough opponents could turn this team into a juggernaut. Sadly, I’m leaning towards the former. The Thunder have to play Golden State, Cleveland, San Antonio, Houston all on the road this month. Please let us come out of this month 500.

This article originally appeared on