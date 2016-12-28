Views from OKC: Thunder manhandle Miami, Russ records triple-double

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder news across the web.

“For most of the first half at American Airlines Arena on Tuesday, the Heat opted not to double inside. The result — first-half dominance inside en route to a 106-94 Thunder win — was a reminder that while the Oklahoma City is among the NBA’s best fast-break teams, it’s as comfortable bruising as cruising.”

The Thunder are growing up right in front of our eyes. Losing Victor Oladipo left the Thunder with only two true playmakers: Russell Westbrook and Enes Kanter. They were forced to play off each others strengths and that’s what happened last night…again…for the fourth game in a row. I’m really liking what I’m seeing from this team, and the additions of Cameron Payne and Oladipo are only going to help the cause.

“Without Westbrook, Oklahoma City has been outscored by 10.1 points per 100 possessions. Not only would that displace the Philadelphia 76ers (minus-7.7 net rating) at the bottom of the league-wide hierarchy, but it would also be one of the 25 worst marks in NBA history.”

It’s a treat watching Russell Westbrook do the basketball on a daily basis. This piece talks about how Russ is able to play sooooo fast but seem sooooo under control; it’s sooooo true. Watch how he glides through three Miami defenders for an and-one:

He actually fumbles the ball while transitioning from the dribble to the shot, but he’s STILL able to score the and-one. He’s truly starting to plead his case for a unanimous MVP award.

Abrines had a nice game last night, scoring 14 points on 5-9 shooting. But it’s what he said after the game that made headlines (for me at least). During this interview, the Spaniard Sharpshooter called Westbrook an “idol” and that he shows the rest of the players the type of work ethic it takes to win. I love that so much.

