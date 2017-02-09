Vijay unbeaten on 98 at tea on day 1 of test vs Bangladesh

HYDERABAD, India (AP) Murali Vijay was unbeaten on 98, two short of his 15th test hundred, as India reached 206-2 at tea on the opening day of the one-off test against Bangladesh.

The veteran opener shared a 178-run second-wicket partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara after Bangladesh snared a wicket in the first over of their first test on Indian soil.

Opener Lokesh Rahul (2) was bowled, after getting an inside edge off Taskin Ahmed, but the Indian batsmen were rarely troubled after that.

Vijay had a reprieve when Mehedi Hasan missed a run-out chance at the non-striker’s end in the 19th over and the second-wicket pair lifted the total to 180 in the 51st over before Pujara was caught behind off Hasan (1-70). Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim needed a second attempt to complete the dismissal.

Pujara faced 177 balls for his 83, including nine boundaries. In doing so, he broke Chandu Borde’s long-standing record of most first-class runs (1,604) in an Indian season.

Vijay continued in a 26-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli (17) to get the hosts to the second interval without further loss.

India surprisingly went in with three pacemen and with two spinners in the bowling attack, recalling Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the injured Amit Mishra.

In the other major selection choice, Karun Nair made way for returning vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Nair became only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century in test cricket when he posted 303 in Chennai against England, but was left out for the Hyderabad match.